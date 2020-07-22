Spotted in Photos of Crowd, 600 Parents Booked as 2 More Students Appearing for KEAM Exam Test +ve

A case has been registered against 600 parents of students who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exams for flouting Covid-19 protocol after six people were tested positive.

While three students and a parent were found to be infected by the virus on July 21, two others tested positive on Wednesday.

Medical College and Museum Police stations in the state capital registered cases against over 600 people, who crowded outside the gates of exam centres, for not following social distancing.

The exam was held on July 16. Some pictures from outside an exam centre showed students and parents crowding and not following social distancing norms.

Those who can be identified in the pictures have been booked under section 269 of the IPC, which deals with negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. A case has also registered under the Kerala epidemic diseases ordinance.

The police team will verify the pictures and videos from these location and identify these persons.

The state government has been facing criticism from the Opposition parties for holding the exam despite the high prevalence of Covid-19 cases in the state.

"This crowd of students crowding to enter an exam centrefor #keam2020 have made a mockery of the social distancing norms. A Govt which wants to combat #Covid19 would not be foolish enough to persist with these exams when students(&this M.P.) have pleaded for their postponement!," Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted along with apicture of the crowd in front of an exam centres in the state capital.