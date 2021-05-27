Spotted on a Beach Destroying Documents: Choksi's Pitstop En Route Cuba That Gave Him Away

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, Mehul Choksi’s capture was as dramatic as his disappearance. The fugitive diamantaire, who recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson of the Dominica Police told CNN-News18, that ‘Choksi was in our custody’.

“He was arrested by the police from the north of Dominica. Since the area does not have an airport, we believe he used a boat to enter Dominica illegally," he added.

On being asked about the ongoing process of his arrest, the spokesperson said, ‘We believe he will be extradited to his country of origin soon."

As per the local police, Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank, was spotted on the Canefield beach in Dominica’s Capital city of Roseau, disposing of some documents at sea. His suspicious act caught the attention of some police officials on duty who went up to him. When they asked for his purpose for visiting the country, he apparently refused to answer.

Now, professional scuba divers have been deployed to scour the sea for the documents he seemingly tried to get rid of.

During his initial questioning, it has come to light that Choksi entered Dominica by boat and had planned to go to Cuba after a brief stay.

The 62-year-old fugitive businessman was reportedly last seen by locals driving in the Jolly Harbour area of Antigua on Sunday evening around 5 pm where he had gone for dinner before his disappearance.

Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking the citizenship of the country.

Dominica Prime Minister’s office also confirmed the arrest of Choksi but refused to divulge any further details suggesting that appropriate authorities were taking action as per law.

Choksi’s Deportation to India imminent?

Choksi’s arrest in Dominica has meanwhile raised expectations of his extradition to India directly from Dominica. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18’s Aditya Raj Kaul said that he won’t accept Choksi back in Antigua and would recommend his direct deportation to India.

“We have asked the Dominican Government to detain him for entering their country illegally, to make him persona non grata and have him deported directly to India”, Browne told CNN-News18.

Browne has communicated the same to Indian authorities and suggested that an Indian jet be sent to Dominica for his immediate deportation.

Indian Government sources indicate that they have been monitoring the developments closely.

India-Dominica Relations

Earlier this year, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting Covid-19 vaccines for his 72,000-strong population. Dominica in February became the first Caribbean nation to receive over one lakh vaccines from India as part of the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The move led to a powerful emotional message of gratitude from Dominica.

“I must confess that I didn’t imagine the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly. As the leader of a small Caribbean island with a population of 72,000 people, I didn’t fancy my chances of getting such a swift and positive response to my request," said Prime Minister Skerrit.

India traditionally enjoys cordial bilateral relations with the Commonwealth of Dominica since the diplomatic relations established in 1981. India also provided financial support of USD 1 lakh as immediate relief and granted USD 1 million for infrastructure re-construction in Dominica under the India-UNDP Fund in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Dominica utilized the aid provided by UNDP and South-South Cooperation Schemes for the reconstruction of the housing sector, which was badly damaged after Hurricane Maria ravaged the region.

In August 2015, India had provided humanitarian relief/assistance of USD 200,000 to the Dominican Government in the wake of damage caused by tropical storm Erica. India also donated USD 100,000 in December 2011 to help alleviate problems caused by Hurricane Ophelia and humanitarian assistance of USD 300,000 in December 2013 in the wake of damage caused by flash floods.

