Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Spotting a Couple Quarreling in Balcony, Delhi Woman Intervenes Only to Be Shot at by Man

The accused, identified as Javed, was nabbed from Smriti Van area of Narela, and one loaded country-made pistol used in the crime was seized from him, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spotting a Couple Quarreling in Balcony, Delhi Woman Intervenes Only to Be Shot at by Man
Representative Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman when she tried to stop a fight between him and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Javed, was nabbed from Smriti Van area of Narela, and one loaded country-made pistol used in the crime was seized from him, they said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reported to be out of danger, police said.

Javed, who used to supply bread to shops, was previously involved in six cases and has been declared a 'bad character' by the Narela police station, they said.

According to police, Rachna, a neighbour, was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she was in her balcony on the third floor and tried to stop the quarrel between the couple on the first floor of the building in Narela's Sector B2.

On Thursday, Javed left his wife at her parent's house but returned to bring her back forcibly, following which his wife refused, leading to a quarrel between them, a senior police officer said.

Rachna intervened to stop the fight but Javed allegedly shot her and ran away, he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, police said.

Javed got married three years ago and has an eight-months-old daughter, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram