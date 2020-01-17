Take the pledge to vote

Spread Message of Development in J&K, PM Modi to Union Ministers Set to Visit Valley

PM Narendra Modi said the ministers should not restrict themselves to urban areas but also meet people in villages to inform them about the developmental work carried out by the Centre.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told a group of Union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said.

As part of a massive outreach programme, 36 central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday.

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers here, Modi asked them to spread the message of development during their interaction with locals, said the sources. They were also asked to spread the message about the various central schemes that will benefit the grassroots.

Modi said the ministers should not restrict themselves to urban areas but also meet people in villages to inform them about the developmental work carried out by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministers will visit different districts in both divisions of the Union Territory from January 18-24 and the home ministry is coordinating it.

