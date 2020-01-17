Spread Message of Development in J&K, PM Modi to Union Ministers Set to Visit Valley
PM Narendra Modi said the ministers should not restrict themselves to urban areas but also meet people in villages to inform them about the developmental work carried out by the Centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told a group of Union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said.
As part of a massive outreach programme, 36 central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday.
At a meeting of the Council of Ministers here, Modi asked them to spread the message of development during their interaction with locals, said the sources. They were also asked to spread the message about the various central schemes that will benefit the grassroots.
Modi said the ministers should not restrict themselves to urban areas but also meet people in villages to inform them about the developmental work carried out by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir.
The ministers will visit different districts in both divisions of the Union Territory from January 18-24 and the home ministry is coordinating it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Become 1st Team to do League Double Over Bengaluru FC
- Kartik Aaryan Birthday Gift to Mother is a Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release
- Hockey India Contributes 25,000 US Dollars for Australian Bushfire Victims
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos