Google Celebrates Onset of Spring Season with Illustrious Doodle

The astronomical spring relies on equinoxes and solstices to define it. It is defined by the angle of Earth's tilt toward the sun,

News18.com

March 19, 2020
Google Celebrates Onset of Spring Season with Illustrious Doodle
Thursday's Google doodle.

Spring Season | Google on Thursday welcomed the spring season with an illustrious doodle. Featuring an endearing parachute and clear blue sky, the doodle is a well representation of Spring, the season of new beginnings. Meteorologically, the spring season begins on Thursday (March 19).

Prior to the sultry summer, springtime beholds fresh buds bloom, animals awaken and the earth seems to come to life again. Farmers and gardeners plant their seeds and temperatures slowly rise. The timing of these changes varies depending upon location.

Spring is one of the four temperate seasons, following winter and preceding summer.

What most people call spring relies on the astronomical definition of the word, which is generally considered the period between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. The astronomical spring relies on equinoxes and solstices to define it. It is defined by the angle of Earth's tilt toward the sun.

Equinoxes are special days during the year when day and night are almost equal. There are two equinoxes, one in the spring and one in the fall. The spring, or vernal, equinox occurs around March 20 in the Northern Hemisphere and around September 22 in the Southern Hemisphere.

Spring is basically one of two times when the Earth's axis is not pointed toward or away from the sun. In the Northern Hemisphere, the North Pole is tipped at its greatest angle toward the sun during the summer solstice, which occurs around June 21. In the Southern Hemisphere, around December 21, it is the South Pole's turn to be nearer.

While in the Northern Hemisphere, astronomical spring runs from March 21 to June 21, in the Southern Hemisphere it encompasses September 21 to December 21. However, the dates may shift slightly from year to year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
