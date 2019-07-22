SP's Kairana Legislator Asks Muslims to Boycott BJP Shopkeepers, Draws Reaction from Azam Khan
Kairana is a communally sensitive area and was in news in 2016 ago after reports surfaced that Hindus were leaving Kairana due to the fear of Muslims.
File photo of SP leader Nahid Hasan.
Shamli Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Nahid Hasan, has kicked up a row after he was caught on camera urging the Muslims living in the area to boycott the shopkeepers who are BJP supporters.
Hasan urged the Muslims in Kairana and in nearby villages not to buy anything from shops owned by BJP supporters. A video of the incident has gone viral.
"For 10 days, one month, go elsewhere, to other villages but for solidarity with your brothers, face some hardships. Boycott these BJP people in the market. Only then things will improve. Their homes run because we buy things from them. And because of that, we are suffering," he is heard saying.
Kairana is a communally sensitive area and was in news in 2016 ago after reports surfaced that Hindus were leaving Kairana due to the fear of Muslims. The population of Muslims in Kairana is believed to be above 60 per cent.
SP leader Azam Khan in a veiled attack at the rightwing said,"It is sad that such situation arose. But who is responsible for it? We stayed back in India during the partition. Mahatma Gandhi had assured us that this nation as much ours as it is anyone else's," Khan said.
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Thor-Love and Thunder Announced, Here's How Jane Foster Becomes Worthy to Wield Mjolnir
- ISRO's 'Akshay Kumar' Fan Moment is Adorable but the List is Incomplete Without Jaadu
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final