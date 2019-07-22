SP's Kairana Legislator Asks Muslims to Boycott BJP Shopkeepers, Draws Reaction from Azam Khan

Shamli Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Nahid Hasan, has kicked up a row after he was caught on camera urging the Muslims living in the area to boycott the shopkeepers who are BJP supporters.

Hasan urged the Muslims in Kairana and in nearby villages not to buy anything from shops owned by BJP supporters. A video of the incident has gone viral.

"For 10 days, one month, go elsewhere, to other villages but for solidarity with your brothers, face some hardships. Boycott these BJP people in the market. Only then things will improve. Their homes run because we buy things from them. And because of that, we are suffering," he is heard saying.

Kairana is a communally sensitive area and was in news in 2016 ago after reports surfaced that Hindus were leaving Kairana due to the fear of Muslims. The population of Muslims in Kairana is believed to be above 60 per cent.

SP leader Azam Khan in a veiled attack at the rightwing said,"It is sad that such situation arose. But who is responsible for it? We stayed back in India during the partition. Mahatma Gandhi had assured us that this nation as much ours as it is anyone else's," Khan said.