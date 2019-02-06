LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Spurious Liquor Claims 4 Lives in UP's Kushinagar, Women Stage Protest

Three people died on Tuesday night in Jabhi Dyal village which comes under the jurisdiction of Tarya Sujan police station, while one death was reported from Kanhwalia village.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
Photo for representation.
Gorakhpur (UP): Four people died in two villages of Kushinagar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, triggering a strong protest by local women on Wednesday.

Three people died on Tuesday night in Jabhi Dyal village which comes under the jurisdiction of Tarya Sujan police station, while one death was reported from Kanhwalia village, said Kushinagar SP Hargovind Misra.

Two other people of Jabhi Dyal village were admitted to the BRD medical college in Gorakhpur in serious condition, he said.

The SP said the bodies were sent for postmortem Wednesday and the actual cause of death would be known only after getting the report.

Police sent the bodies for postmortem after the women of the two villages started protesting against the liquor shop owners.

According to locals, five labourers in Jabhi Dyal village went to consume liquor on Tuesday night and after returning home, they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The four deceased persons were identified as Deba Nishad (55), Heera Lal Nishad,(33), Awadh Kishore Nishad (55) and Chanchl Chauhan (45).

Meanwhile, the women protesters raised slogans against liquor shop owners alleging that they are selling hazardous liquor to make huge profit.

When SDM Pramod Kumar and Circle Officer R K Tiwari tried to pacify the agitators, the women protesters stopped police from taking away the bodies for postmortem.

"The cause of deaths would be ascertained only after the postmortem. Law will take its own course," the SP said.

