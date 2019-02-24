LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Spurious Liquor Claims 4 Lives in Visakhapatnam, 14 Hospitalised

The incident comes at a time when Assam has witnessed over 140 deaths after people consumed spurious liquor.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: Four people have reportedly died, while as 14 others have been hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Visakhapatnam’s Gantyada.

The incident comes at a time when Assam has witnessed over 140 deaths after people consumed spurious liquor. The toll in Assam is expected to rise.

(More details awaited.)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
