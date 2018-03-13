Spurious Liquor Claims Four Lives in Ghaziabad, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe

Four people died in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday allegedly after consuming spurious liquor.The incident took place on Monday night in Shankar Vihar locality, under Khoda Police station, in Ghaziabad.As per reports, several people complained of acute pain after consuming spurious alcohol called 'Party Special' and 'Crazy Romeo'.They were rushed to the hospital where three people - Ashok, Avinash and Sandip- were declared dead, while the fourth person died during the treatment.Taking cognisance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and has ordered strict action against the culprits.The CM has asked the administration and police officials to visit the spot to ascertain the facts and also ordered officers to take stern action against those involved in the incident.Meanwhile, SSP, Ghaziabad, HN Singh has suspended Khoda SHO Dhruv Dubey, Beat In-charge and Chwoki In-charge with immediate effect for their laxity. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is being done.As per the police officials, the samples will be taken from the liquor shop and will be sent to Agra laboratory for investigation.Earlier, a similar case of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor surfaced in Mughalsarai area of Chandauli district. It claimed two lives and more than half a dozen people were critically ill and were admitted to hospital.