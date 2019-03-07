English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spurious Liquor Consumption Kills 2 in Uttarakhand Village Days After Hooch Tragedy Claims Over 150 Lives
Sona (75) and Sohan Lal (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday died on Wednesday night. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are being treated in the local hospital.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
New Tehri: Two persons have died after consuming spurious liquor at Maroda village in Tehri district. Sona (75) and Sohan Lal (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday died on Wednesday night, village head Juppal Singh said.
They complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and had lost their eyesight before dying on Wednesday night, he said. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at the hospital, he said.
DGP Anil Raturi has sought a report from Tehri SSP on the incident.
They complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and had lost their eyesight before dying on Wednesday night, he said. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at the hospital, he said.
DGP Anil Raturi has sought a report from Tehri SSP on the incident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Privacy Pitch For a New Facebook Does Not Talk About Data Sharing
- Bengaluru Hairdresser Gives 650 People Free ‘Abhinandan Haircut,’ Hopes to Instill Patriotism
- Kylie Jenner is the World's Youngest Billionaire, Uri is Among Bollywood's Top Grossing Films Ever
- Farhan Akhtar Confirms April or May Wedding With Ladylove Shibani Dandekar
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results