Spurious Liquor Consumption Kills 2 in Uttarakhand Village Days After Hooch Tragedy Claims Over 150 Lives

Sona (75) and Sohan Lal (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday died on Wednesday night. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are being treated in the local hospital.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Spurious Liquor Consumption Kills 2 in Uttarakhand Village Days After Hooch Tragedy Claims Over 150 Lives
Representative Image (Reuters).
New Tehri: Two persons have died after consuming spurious liquor at Maroda village in Tehri district. Sona (75) and Sohan Lal (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday died on Wednesday night, village head Juppal Singh said.

They complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and had lost their eyesight before dying on Wednesday night, he said. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at the hospital, he said.

DGP Anil Raturi has sought a report from Tehri SSP on the incident.
