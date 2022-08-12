Spurious Liquor Deaths on Rise in Dry Bihar. Now, 5 Killed in Chhapra

At least five people were killed in Bihar’s Chhapra after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, an official said on Friday, adding that investigation is underway.

This comes only a week after at least seven people reportedly died after consuming spurious liquor in the same area. Several others were seriously injured, with more than ten people suffering loss of vision.

The dry state has seen over 50 deaths related to consumption of illegal hooch since November last year.

Even though sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016, implementation of the prohibition law has often been criticised and hooch tragedies continue to plague the state.

Illegal liquor is easily available in Bihar and over 3.46 lakh people have been arrested, 186 police and other officials dismissed, 60 tainted Station House Officers banned from postings, and 97 lakh litres of IMFL and 53 lakh litres of country-made liquor seized from April 2016 to February 2021, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Lok Sabha in July released a detailed report of the top five states that reported the most number of deaths due to consumption of illegal and spurious liquor in the year 2016 to 2020 with Bihar and Chhattisgarh topping the list. As per the report, over 6,000 deaths were reported between 2016 and 2020 due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Earlier this year, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called those who consume alcohol “Mahapaapi” (sinners) while speaking in the Bihar Legislative Council, adding that the state would not compensate the families of those who died after consuming spurious hooch.

(With agency inputs)

