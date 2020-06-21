Spurned by Girlfriend, Married Man Shoots Her Dead with Homemade Gun in Kolkata

A 26-year-old man shot his former girlfriend dead using a homemade handgun, which he had learnt to make by watching videos online, police in Kolkata said on Sunday.

Rakesh Haldar murdered the 20-year-old woman at her residence in Regent Park's Purbo Putiary area at 8 am on Saturday. He fired the gun at her from a close range, but unsure of the efficiency of the homemade weapon, he also stabbed her in the neck to ensure her death.

During the investigation, Haldar confessed that he had killed the woman and made the weapon as well as the ammunition himself after watching videos on the internet, police said. "We are further investigating the matter and trying to find out how he managed to make the gun at home," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

According to information, Haldar had used ball bearing as projectile and powder from firecrackers as propellant to make the weapon.

“Making a gun and ammunition requires basic knowledge of engineering and technology. We are surprised with his revelation,” Said Sharma. The police department is trying to discover how a man with no criminal record and or knowledge of firearms had taught himself to make the gun.

The accused, a taxi driver, is married to another woman, but had been forcing the victim to continue the relationship despite his marital status. However, when she had repeatedly refused him and threatened to report the matter to the police, he decided to kill her.