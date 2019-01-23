English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spurned by Mother, Man Rapes and Kills Minor on Army College Campus. Then Kills Self Too
Prima facie, the accused, whose name has been withheld by police, committed the crime after the girl's mother, a widow, spurned his marriage proposal.
Representative Image of a crime scene.
Loading...
Pune: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in her house on the premises of the College of Military Engineering (CME) here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
Police also found the body of a 24-year-old suspect hanging from a tree on the campus, an officer said, adding that he might have committed suicide.
Prima facie, the accused, whose name has been withheld by police, committed the crime after the girl's mother, a widow, spurned his marriage proposal.
The man and the mother of the victim work in the CME's mess as civil staff and live on the premises.
The incident came to light Tuesday evening when the woman found the girl in an unconscious condition when she returned home from work.
"She took the girl to a state-run hospital near the campus, where doctors informed her that the seven-year-old was sexually assaulted before being strangulated, and alerted police," the officer said.
During inquiry, the woman told the police the accused had proposed to marry her after her husband died some months ago, however, she rejected the offer.
The officer said the accused and the woman had a heated argument over the issue on Monday night, after which he threatened her of dire consequences.
"Since he was the prime suspect in the case, we started tracing his location. During the search, we found his body hanging from a tree on the CME premises," the officer added.
Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.
CME is a premier technical and tactical training institution of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers which is situated at Dapodi on national highway 4, adjacent to the Khadki cantonment, a large Army base in Pune district.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Police also found the body of a 24-year-old suspect hanging from a tree on the campus, an officer said, adding that he might have committed suicide.
Prima facie, the accused, whose name has been withheld by police, committed the crime after the girl's mother, a widow, spurned his marriage proposal.
The man and the mother of the victim work in the CME's mess as civil staff and live on the premises.
The incident came to light Tuesday evening when the woman found the girl in an unconscious condition when she returned home from work.
"She took the girl to a state-run hospital near the campus, where doctors informed her that the seven-year-old was sexually assaulted before being strangulated, and alerted police," the officer said.
During inquiry, the woman told the police the accused had proposed to marry her after her husband died some months ago, however, she rejected the offer.
The officer said the accused and the woman had a heated argument over the issue on Monday night, after which he threatened her of dire consequences.
"Since he was the prime suspect in the case, we started tracing his location. During the search, we found his body hanging from a tree on the CME premises," the officer added.
Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.
CME is a premier technical and tactical training institution of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers which is situated at Dapodi on national highway 4, adjacent to the Khadki cantonment, a large Army base in Pune district.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Photographer Confuses Her with Sara Ali Khan
- Every Year During Diwali, I would Go Away to the Jungle: PM Narendra Modi to 'Humans of Bombay'
- Serena Williams Knocked Out of Australian Open in Rare Meltdown; It’s Pliskova vs Osaka in Semis
- Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfraz Ahmed For His Racist Remarks, Deletes Video Post Later
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results