Spurned Lover Leaves Class 12 Student With Multiple Stab Wounds, Then Injures Himself in Nashik
The accused, Atish Dhage, allegedly barged into the house of the woman in Dutta Nagar locality and stabbed her, said a police official.
Image for representation only.
Nashik: A 20-year-old man allegedly attacked an 18-year-old woman after she rejected his love proposal in Lasalgaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The accused has been arrested.
The victim, a class 12 student, suffered stab injuries on her chest, stomach, hands and legs, in the incident that occurred on Friday.
The accused, Atish Dhage, allegedly barged into the house of the woman in Dutta Nagar locality and stabbed her, said a police official.
The accused also inflicted injuries on himself, he said.
The woman is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Nashik while Dhage at a local hospital.
"Dhage has been arrested and a case has been registered against him," the official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Kiara Advani Gives It Back to Trolls On Her 'Maggi Dress' With Hilarious Reply
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings