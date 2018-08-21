English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Spurned Lover Rapes, Murders 11-year-old Girl in Uttarakhand After Sister Rejects Proposal
Police also denied reports that the 11-year-old was gang-raped, saying that evidence collected so far points to the fact that Mukesh committed the crime alone.
Image for representation.
A man in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district was booked on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl after the victim’s elder sister turned down his proposal.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the police said the accused, 22-year-old Mukesh Lal, who lived in the same village, had threatened to abduct the victim’s sister. But when the girl he was pursuing was not in her home on Friday night, he kidnapped her sister instead.
Police also denied reports that the 11-year-old was gang-raped, saying that evidence collected so far points to the fact that Mukesh committed the crime alone.
Tensions escalated in the area soon after the girl’s body was discovered on Saturday morning. Rallies and protests were organized by residents and some right-wing outfits which called for a stop on migrants who come from other states, the report said.
The police, however, denied the involvement of an outsider and added that the accused had confessed to the crime.
“He was known to the victim and used to tame mules along with her father in the same village. In the initial investigations, it has been found that he was in a one-sided love affair with her 17-year-old elder sister,” deputy inspector general, Garhwal range, Ajay Rautela was quoted as saying by HT.
