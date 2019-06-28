Spurned Lover Stabs 24-year-old Woman Multiple Times in Delhi's Chirag Dilli

New Delhi: A spurned lover allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old woman multiple times at her residence in the capital's Chirag Dilli area, police said Friday.

The woman, identified as Pinkey was in a relationship with the accused Sunny they said.

Pinkey moved into a rented house in Chirag Dilli with her husband and a son recently, police said. On Friday, Sunny visited the victim's residence when she was alone.

Pinkey allegedly told Sunny that she would not carry on with their relationship. Enraged, Sunny stabbed her multiple times, said police, which received information about the incident at around 9.50 am on Friday.

Sunny was also injured during the incident. Both Pinkey and Sunny were rushed to the AIIMS. While Pinkey succumbed to her injuries, the accused is presently being treated at the hospital, police said.

"When the police reached the spot, they found the woman lying lying in the pool of blood and had multiple stab wounds. The accused also had injury marks on his neck," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The knife, which was used to stab the victim, was recovered from the spot, police said, adding that further investigation was on.