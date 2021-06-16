Sputnik V Commercial Launch in Final Stages, Dr Reddy's Says Tying Up Lose Ends

Sputnik V, India’s third Covid-19 vaccine after Covishield and Covaxin, will soon be available in the markets commercially, Dr Reddy’s Laboraties which has tied up with The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture the jabs in India said today.

The Hyderabad-based pharma giant has also expanded the vaccine’s logistical scope bringing in its ambit other cities to ease hurdles before the Covid-19 vaccine hits the markets, it said.

“The limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur, with more cities to follow in the next few days," it said.

“This pilot phase has allowed us to test our cold storage arrangements of -18 degree C temperature in these cities, CoWIN integration, track-and-trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of our commercial launch.

RELATED NEWS India to Receive Sputnik V Vaccine Doses This Month - Russian Media

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had in April granted approval to Sputnik V based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

ALSO READ | As Row Over Raising Gap Between Covishield Doses Surfaces, Here’s Why Jab Interval Matters

“The limited pilot phase is currently in its final leg as we gear up to ensure a smooth commercial launch," it said adding that the number of cold chain units was being increased to match requirement and that ‘the last mile cold chain arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine.’

“All the necessary supply arrangements are being executed to ensure the availability of both dose components in the right quantity and at the right time at partner hospitals," the pharma major said.

On registrations on CoWIN platform, it said that beneficiaries will have to wait for the commercial launch which is in the ‘final stage’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here