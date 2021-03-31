Expert Panel Likely to Meet Today Over Emergency Use of Sputnik V Covid Vaccine

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC), constituted by the central government, is likely to meet on Wednesday on drugmaker Dr Reddy’s application seeking emergency use authorisation for the Sputnik V vaccine in India. If the SEC gives a nod, Sputnik V will be India’s third vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with the Sputnik V vaccine to run clinical trials in India and had submitted additional data last week that was sought by the expert panel. The SEC had asked the drugmaker to submit the immunogenicity data after a meeting that was held on February 24.

The Ministry of Health had appointed the SEC to meet over Dr Reddy’s application on Wednesday. Dr Reddy’s has partnered with Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India.

The Russian vaccine has shown an efficacy of 91.6 % and if accepted, Sputnik V will be India’s third vaccine after Covaxin and Covishield.

The vaccination drive in India had began on January 16 with two vaccines that are home grown — Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Both the vaccines were granted “conditional approval” from the DCGI on January 3.