Sputnik V More Effective Against Delta Covid Variant Than Other Vaccines, Finds Study

Representational image.

The study on Sputnik V vaccine's effectiveness against the Delta variant was submitted by Gamaleya Center for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal.

The Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has been found to be more effective against the Delta virus strain of the coronavirus as compared to any other vaccine, according to a study submitted by the Gamaleya Center for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal. A statement in this regard was shared by Sputnik V on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier, a study published in the Lancet journal found that Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines provide good protection against the Delta strain. The Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, has been found to be highly transmissible and doubles the risk of hospitalisation when compared with the Alpha variant first found in the UK.

Sputnik V is being produced in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory and made its debut on COWIN, the app used to conduct the vaccine drive in the country, on May 18.

Sputnik V, which is jointly developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya Institute, became the third one to be granted approval for emergency use in India, and the first foreign option, besides Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech Covaxin, in the country’s vaccination drive. The drug has been authorised in 67 countries for use, though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet approved Sputnik V as an emergency vaccine.

first published:June 15, 2021, 18:29 IST