Sputnik V to be Administered at These 5 Govt Centres in Gurugram from July; Check Here

Sputnik V, Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, is expected to be available from the first week of July at the five government health centres in Gurugram at free of cost.

According to the department, the vaccine for first dose recipients will be made available at Polyclinic in Sector 31, Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Wazirabad Community Health Centre, and the sub-divisional government hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi. The Gurugram district will be among the first ones across Haryana where Sputnik V vaccine will be inoculated at government centres.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurugram, Virender Yadav, said that Sputnik V will be made available in Gurugram under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

“A three-member team of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories visited some of our government facilities to conduct an inspection. They were satisfied as the health department has made all the necessary arrangements for the storage of Sputnik V. We have placed deep freezers to maintain the temperature required at the centres. This is one of the major criteria to receive the vaccine," Yadav told IANS.

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute has became the first hospital in Haryana to introduce Sputnik V as part of a pilot soft launch last week.

