Sputnik Vaccine 90% Effective Against Delta Variant of Covid, Says Russian Institute Expert

According to the RIA news agency, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Institute that created the Sputnik V vaccine, the jab is roughly 90% effective against the Delta form of coronavirus.

The researchers previously discovered that the shot was about 92 percent efficient against the original coronavirus strain.

The Delta variant efficacy figure, according to Logunov, was determined using data from digital medical records and immunisation records.

The Gamaleya Institute had previously stated in a study that the vaccine was found to be more effective against the Delta virus strain of the coronavirus as compared to any other vaccine. The study was submitted by the Center for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal.

Earlier, a study published in the Lancet journal found that Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines provide good protection against the Delta strain. The Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, has been found to be highly transmissible and doubles the risk of hospitalisation when compared with the Alpha variant first found in the UK.

Sputnik V is being produced in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory and made its debut on COWIN, the app used to conduct the vaccine drive in the country, on May 18.

Sputnik V, which is jointly developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya Institute, became the third one to be granted approval for emergency use in India, and the first foreign option, besides Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech Covaxin, in the country’s vaccination drive. The drug has been authorised in 67 countries for use, though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet approved Sputnik V as an emergency vaccine.

