Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Student Injured after 'Squeaking' Ceiling Fan in Delhi Government School Falls on His Head

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by the school authorities, where he was operated for his serious injuries.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Student Injured after 'Squeaking' Ceiling Fan in Delhi Government School Falls on His Head
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 14-year-old student of a government school was injured after a ceiling fan allegedly fell on his head in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, police said on Wednesday.

A senior official from the Directorate of Education said the blade of the fan fell on the student.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by the school authorities, where he was operated for his serious injuries.

Once the boy was declared fit by the doctor, he gave a statement to the police and said the fan was making squeaking noise for the past two days. On Tuesday, he was standing under the fan inside the classroom when it fell on his head, a senior officer said.

Based on the statement of the student, a case was registered against the school administration for the negligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, said.

Following the incident, the senior official of the Directorate of Education ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Directorate of Education director Binay Bhushan said: "The blade of a fan fell on the student injuring him. He was rushed to a hospital and teachers of the school have been taking care of him. We have ordered an inquiry in the matter and the committee has been given a time of two days to submit its report."

He said if any negligence is found in the matter, the department would lodge an FIR with the police.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram