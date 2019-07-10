Student Injured after 'Squeaking' Ceiling Fan in Delhi Government School Falls on His Head

New Delhi: A 14-year-old student of a government school was injured after a ceiling fan allegedly fell on his head in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, police said on Wednesday.

A senior official from the Directorate of Education said the blade of the fan fell on the student.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by the school authorities, where he was operated for his serious injuries.

Once the boy was declared fit by the doctor, he gave a statement to the police and said the fan was making squeaking noise for the past two days. On Tuesday, he was standing under the fan inside the classroom when it fell on his head, a senior officer said.

Based on the statement of the student, a case was registered against the school administration for the negligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, said.

Following the incident, the senior official of the Directorate of Education ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Directorate of Education director Binay Bhushan said: "The blade of a fan fell on the student injuring him. He was rushed to a hospital and teachers of the school have been taking care of him. We have ordered an inquiry in the matter and the committee has been given a time of two days to submit its report."

He said if any negligence is found in the matter, the department would lodge an FIR with the police.