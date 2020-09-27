Sr SI Suspended For Assaulting' RSS Pracharak's' Father In Police Custody

Etah: A senior sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday for allegedly beating up the father of an RSS pracharak’ in police custody here in Mirachi area of the district. Police sources said a person named Phool Singh was taken into the custody on Friday in a land dispute in Nagla Narayan area of the city.

Phool Singh’s son Munendra, who is an RSS pracharak’ came to know of the physical assault on his father in police custody, when he spoke to him over the phone. Reacting to it, RSS workers along with three BJP MLAs — Vipin Verma, Virendra Lodhi and Devendra Lodhi — and district BJP president Sandeep Jain reached the police station and demanded action against the erring SI Ramkesh Rajput.

MLA Verma said all the MLAs and RSS workers demanded that action should be initiated against the senior sub-inspector Ramkesh Rajput. On the MLAs demand, Etah’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh directed city Circle Officer Naseer Khan to probe the matter.

Khan said Senior Sub-Inspector Rajput was found guilty in the probe and was suspended on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor