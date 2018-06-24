SRCC Releases Second Cutoff List, Marginal Dip in Required Scores for Both Courses

The Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) released the second cut-off list for BCom (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics on Sunday, with a marginal dip in the score required for admission in the courses.The cut-off for general category candidates for BCom (Hons) was 97.75 per cent in the first list, while in the second cut-off, it is 97.37 per cent. The minimum score required for admission in BA (Honours) Economics was 98.50 per cent for the general category in the first cut-off. In the second cut-off it was 98.25 per cent for general candidates.Last year, the SRCC had pegged its highest cut-off at 97.75 per cent for both the courses.The cut-off will be on the basis of the best of four subjects, according to the university criteria.The OBC category candidates will require 95 per cent marks for admission in B.Com (Honours) and 96.25 per cent for B.A. (Honours) Economics for the academic year 2018-19, according to a list put up on the college's website.The cut-off for the SC candidates is 90.75 per cent for B.Com (Honours) while admissions are closed under B.A (Honours) Economics. For the ST category candidates, at least 83.75 per cent is required for admission in B.Com (Honours) and 91.75 per cent for B.A (Honours) Economics.For persons with disabilities, the cut-off is 82 per cent for B.Com (Honours) and 93.50 per cent for B.A.(Honours) Economics. Kashmiri migrant candidates require at least 87.37 per cent for admission in B.Com (Honours) and 95 per cent for BA (Honours) English.