Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside BCCI's Ban Order

Former fast bowler S Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari is hopeful of her husband's comeback after Supreme Court on Friday set aside BCCI's order imposing a life ban on the cricketer."Thank you so much for praying and I am very happy with the Supreme Court decision. He has got justice. The top court has set aside the ban and I hope BCCI does the same. Sreesanth is already practicing. Two days ago, he was hit by a ball on his head and had to get some stitches but he is recovering. I am sure he will make a comeback," she said here.The Delhi Police had arrested Sreesanth, along with cricketers Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, and others on charges of spot-fixing. As many as 36 accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, Chavan and Chandila, were discharged by the trial court here in July 2015. The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision of life ban on Sreesanth even after the trial court's verdict.The former cricketer, meanwhile, remained active in the entertainment world. He was recently in the 12th season of Bigg Boss and Khatron ke Khiladi. In 2016, he contested for Kerala Assembly polls from Thiruvananthapuram on a BJP ticket and amassed votes enough to occupy second position.