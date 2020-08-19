INDIA

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Illuminates Entire World With Its Pure Teachings: PM Modi on Parkash Purab

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the holy book illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres, and their courage and kindness are remarkable, he tweeted.

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

"Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever," the prime minister tweeted.

