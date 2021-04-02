Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Advocate Claims ‘Srivigraha’ Buried in Agra’s Red Fort

A Mathura-based advocate on Friday filed an application before a local court, claiming that the presiding deity of the Thakur Katra Keshav Dev temple in the city lies buried at a mosque built in Diwan-e-Khas of the Red Fort in Agra.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, chairman of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan Samiti, filed an application raising the new claim before the court which is hearing the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case to shift the Shahi Masjid from the premises of the Lord Krishna’s birth place.

Singh informed the court that the presiding deity of the grand temple of Thakur Keshavdev built by Orcha Naresh Veer Singh Bundela in Katra is buried in the Red Fort of Agra.

Claiming to have historical facts to support his demand, in the court, Singh said, “Prior to the construction of Lord Keshav Dev’s temple by the efforts of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Orcha Naresh constructed a huge temple for the last time in the year 1618. The temple was then destroyed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the year 1669 who built a royal Idgah there over the temple’s ruins.’’

The advocate also said that Aurangzeb buried the ‘Sri Vigrahas’ of Lord Keshav Dev temple under a small mosque built in the Diwan-e-Khas of Agra’s Red Fort.

“This is hurting the sentiments of crores of followers even today and the court should therefore get the ‘Sriviagrahas’ out either via the Archaeological Department or some other scientific method and preserve them in Katra Keshavdev,” the advocate pleaded before the court of Senior Civil Judge Neha Banaudia.

After hearing the argument, the court has fixed the next hearing date on April 19.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan Samiti has filed several applications in this regard since the hearing began in the case. Another advocate Rajendra Maheshwari informed that the court will give a decision in this matter on April 19 after hearing the other parties.