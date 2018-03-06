Sri Lanka Declares Emergency After Buddhist-Muslim Riots; BCCI Worried About Safety of Indian Team

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the Indian Ocean island's central district of Kandy.Tension has been growing between the two communities in Sri Lanka over the past year, with some hardline Buddhist groups accusing Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites.The Indian cricket team is also currently in Colombo to participate in the Nidahas trophy T20 tri-series. The first match is scheduled at R Premadasa stadium on Tuesday.Senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla asked the Indian government to ensure protection of Team India players.Cricketnext spoke to BCCI officials accompanying the team who confirmed that things are fine in the capital Colombo, where the Indian team is supposed to play the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy against the hosts later on Tuesday. As of now there are no concerns regarding the match.Some Buddhist nationalist have also protested against the presence in Sri Lanka of Muslim Rohingya asylum-seekers from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, where Buddhist nationalism has also been on the rise."At a special cabinet meeting, it was decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days to prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country," the spokesman, Dayasiri Jayasekara, told Reuters."It was also decided to take stern action against people who are instigating violence through Facebook," he added, referring to postings on social media.The government sent troops and elite police to Kandy after a mob set fire to a Muslim-owned shop, imposing a curfew there on Monday to prevent clashes between majority Sinhalese Buddhists and minority Muslims.