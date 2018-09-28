English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology Scholarship upto $20,800 up for Grabs, Apply Before 5th October 2018
Candidates must submit their applications on or before 5th October 2018 for 2018-19 Intake and selection will be purely on the basis of merit.
Image for Representation
Loading...
Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology Scholarship 2018-19 has been announced for candidates from SAARC nations to pursue Degree Courses in the areas of Computing, Business, Engineering, and Architecture and Quantity Surveying. The SLIIT Scholarship 2018-19 notification has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, on its official website - mhrd.gov.in.
The Total Value of Scholarship varies from USD 11,400 to 20,800 which covers the complete Tuition Fee. Candidates who qualify for the same will have to bear the traveling and personal expenses themselves.
The duration of Undergraduate Degree programmes will be 3 years while for Honors Degree programmes of SLIIT the Scholarships will be for 4 years.
Interested and eligible candidates can read through the Official Advertisement given in the below mentioned url and download the prescribed application format and cover letter:
http://mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Public_Notice_SLIIT_Scholarship0001.pdf
The official advertisement lists the details of Degree courses and programmes available in various faculties and requirement to apply for the same.
Candidates must submit their applications on or before 5th October 2018 for 2018-19 Intake and selection will be purely on the basis of merit.
The Total Value of Scholarship varies from USD 11,400 to 20,800 which covers the complete Tuition Fee. Candidates who qualify for the same will have to bear the traveling and personal expenses themselves.
The duration of Undergraduate Degree programmes will be 3 years while for Honors Degree programmes of SLIIT the Scholarships will be for 4 years.
Interested and eligible candidates can read through the Official Advertisement given in the below mentioned url and download the prescribed application format and cover letter:
http://mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Public_Notice_SLIIT_Scholarship0001.pdf
The official advertisement lists the details of Degree courses and programmes available in various faculties and requirement to apply for the same.
Candidates must submit their applications on or before 5th October 2018 for 2018-19 Intake and selection will be purely on the basis of merit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Faking Rape and Fat Shaming, Here's Why Aamir-Madhuri's 'Dil' Doesn't Deserve its Cult Status
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...