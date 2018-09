Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology Scholarship upto $20,800 up for Grabs, Apply Before 5th October 2018

Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology Scholarship 2018-19 has been announced for candidates from SAARC nations to pursue Degree Courses in the areas of Computing, Business, Engineering, and Architecture and Quantity Surveying. The SLIIT Scholarship 2018-19 notification has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, on its official website - mhrd.gov.in The Total Value of Scholarship varies from USD 11,400 to 20,800 which covers the complete Tuition Fee. Candidates who qualify for the same will have to bear the traveling and personal expenses themselves.The duration of Undergraduate Degree programmes will be 3 years while for Honors Degree programmes of SLIIT the Scholarships will be for 4 years.Interested and eligible candidates can read through the Official Advertisement given in the below mentioned url and download the prescribed application format and cover letter:The official advertisement lists the details of Degree courses and programmes available in various faculties and requirement to apply for the same.Candidates must submit their applications on or before 5th October 2018 for 2018-19 Intake and selection will be purely on the basis of merit.