CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#DrugsCase#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » Sri Lanka Navy Pelts Stones on Indian Fishermen, Damages Nets, Complaint Filed
1-MIN READ

Sri Lanka Navy Pelts Stones on Indian Fishermen, Damages Nets, Complaint Filed

The Sri Lankan Navy pelted stones on the fishermen. (Reuters File)

The Sri Lankan Navy pelted stones on the fishermen. (Reuters File)

The incident happened near Katchateevu when the Lankan naval personnel who came in 10 fishing boats pelted stones on the Indian fishermen.

The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday pelted stones on Indian fishermen from here and damaged their fishing nets, Tamil Nadu government officials said.

Fisheries Department officials said on Thursday that the incident happened near Katchateevu when the Lankan naval personnel who came in 10 fishing boats pelted stones on the Indian fishermen and damaged the nets in about 20 craft.

However, nobody was injured in the incident, even as they warned the Indian fishermen against fishing there, the officials said. A complaint was filed with the Fisheries officials.

Fishermen association representatives expressed concern over such recurring incidents and called for a permanent solution to the issue.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 07, 2021, 13:25 IST