Sri Lanka Occupies Central Place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy: Foreign Secy Shringla

Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File photo)

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday after meeting the Island nation's High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner-desig. of Sri Lanka H.E. @MilindaMoragoda. Good discussion on ways to further strengthen our close ties with Sri Lanka, which occupies a central place in India's #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," Bagchi tweeted.

first published:September 15, 2021, 23:57 IST