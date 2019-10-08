Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sri Lanka Suspends Two Senior Officials over False Warning about Terror Attack

Several unfounded warnings of new violence have been issued by the Catholic church since the April 21 attacks.

AFP

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka Suspends Two Senior Officials over False Warning about Terror Attack
Image for representation. (Image: REUTERS)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's police Tuesday suspended two senior officers for falsely warning of a suicide attack similar to the Easter Sunday bombings that killed at least 258 people in April.

Several luxury hotels received a message from police last week cautioning them to step up security.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the two officers responsible were being disciplined for causing panic.

"Investigations showed that the Chief Inspector and his deputy had circulated false, unverified reports," Gunasekera said.

Several unfounded warnings of new violence have been issued by the Catholic church since the April 21 attacks.

Sri Lanka's police chief and the head of the defence ministry are currently facing criminal prosecutions for ignoring intelligence warnings ahead of the suicide bombings that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

Last month President Maithripala Sirisena ordered a fresh investigation, bowing to pressure from the head of the Catholic church in Sri Lanka.

The church has said a parliamentary probe and police investigation previously launched into the attacks are not sufficiently independent.

Sri Lanka imposed a state of emergency soon after the bombings, but relaxed the laws three months later.

Armed police have been deployed at churches since the attacks, while hotels have adopted airport style security measures.

The government has blamed a local terrorist group, the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) while the ISIS also claimed responsibility.

It has said all those involved in the attacks are either dead or have been arrested. By the end of last month, 293 people had been taken into custody according to police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram