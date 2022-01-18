Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Live Cricket Score

After thrashing Zimbabwe in the first game by 5 wickets, Sri Lanka will aim at clinching the three-match series as they the take the field on Tuesday in Pallekele.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The visitors haven’t tinkered with the combination that played in the previous encounter.

“We’re going to have a bat. The boys did really well in the last game. SL bowled really well at the death and we lost a cluster of wickets that took the momentum away from us. We played a lot of positive cricket and we need to capitalize on that. We just need to iron out a few flaws. Same team," said Craig Ervine at the toss.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made a forced changed to their XI. Chamika Gunasekara has sustained an injury and hence, he misses out. Dushmantha Chameera has come in as replacement.

“We are ready as well. We need to stick to our catches and fielding is very important. Starting well in the powerplay is very vital. Just one change: Chamika Gunasekara is injured and Dushmantha Chameera comes in," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.