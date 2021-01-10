Sri Lankan Navy Apprehends Nine Indian Fishermen for Fishing in Nation's Waters

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized one boat for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, besides damaging fishing nets in a separate incident, officials said here on Sunday. The fishermen were arrested near Neduntheevu on Saturday, Fisheries department officials said, adding that one boat was also seized by the Lankan navy.

In a separate incident, the Lankan navy personnel allegedly damaged fishing nets in 20 mechanised boats near Katchatheevu on Saturday, the officials added. They also allegedly hurled stones and bottles on the the Indian fishermen, they said.

Fishermen's association representative Sesuraja rued the acts of the Sri Lankan Navy, saying damage to equipment caused distress to the fishermen.