Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen for Trawling in Their Waters

The naval personnel also drove away more than 2,000 fisherfolks who were engaged in fishing in their territorial waters besides snapping the nets of more than 50 boats.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen for Trawling in Their Waters
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...

Rameswaram: Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing off Neduntheevu early on Tuesday, a fishermen association leader said here.

The naval personnel also drove away more than 2,000 fisherfolks who were engaged in fishing in their territorial waters besides snapping the nets of more than 50 boats.

The incident occurred early this morning when the fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in over 500 boats and were fishing near Neduntheevu.

A Sri Lankan Navy patrol team arrived at the spot and arrested seven fishers and took them to Kangesanthurai port in the island nation along with their boat, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

The others were chased away following which all of them returned to the shore without a catch, he said.

On July 31, seven fishermen from here were arrested by the Lankan naval authorities off Neduntheevu for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram