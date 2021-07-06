Sri Lankan Navy Personnel 'Damage' Nets of Indian Fishermen

Personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly damaged fishing net and other equipment of Indian fishermen while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, according to a fishermen's association representative.

Rameswaram fishermen association chief P Sesuraja alleged the Lankan naval personnel damaged the fishing net and other equipment around midnight on Monday.

The matter has been informed to the local Fisheries authorities. Sesuraja and various fishermen associations wanted the Centre to take action to prevent recurrence of such incidents by taking them up with Colombo.

