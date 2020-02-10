Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Arrives at Tirumala for Worship

A devotee of the ancient temple, Rajapaksa, now on a five-day state visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since Friday, flew in at Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, late Monday evening.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Arrives at Tirumala for Worship
File photo of Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Tirupati: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at Tirumala, the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, near here, on Monday.

A devotee of the ancient temple, Rajapaksa, now on a five-day state visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since Friday, flew in at Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, late Monday evening.

On his maiden spiritual visit as Prime Minister at the airport, Rajapaksa was accorded a traditional reception and later, amid tight security cover, he reached the sacred hills by road.

After an overnight stay on the hills, Rajapaksa would visit the shrine in wee hours of Tuesday and offer worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, a temple official told PTI.

A 19-member Lankan delegation, including two ministers A Thondaman and KN Devananda, was with the Prime Minister of the neighbouring island nation during his spiritual visit to the

hills, the official said.

After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara here, Rajapaksa would leave for Colombo, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram