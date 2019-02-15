LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Condemns Pulwama Terror Attack

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Condemns Pulwama Terror Attack
File photo of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack and offered his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulawama district the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives," Wickremesinghe said on Twitter.
Former president and leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

"I condemn the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir... I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The world should continue to combat terrorism," he said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram