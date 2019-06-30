Take the pledge to vote

Mini-van Driver Gets Two Years in Jail for Killing Two after Ramming His Vehicle into House

On April 19, 2014, Khutade hit the wall of a house while reversing his rice-laden tempo (mini-van) at speed in Pacchapur area of Bhiwandi. The wall collapsed, killing siblings Jyoti (7) and Samir Pardhi (5), said the District Judge.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Representative image.
Thane: A mini-van driver in Maharashtra's Thane district has been sentenced to two years in jail for causing the death of two minors due to negligence.

District Judge Shailendra Tambe, in a recent order, also fined Ranjit Khutade Rs 50,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Vishranti Jain.

"On April 19, 2014, Khutade hit the wall of a house while reversing his rice-laden tempo (mini-van) at speed in Pacchapur area of Bhiwandi. The wall collapsed, killing siblings Jyoti (7) and Samir Pardhi (5)," she said.

The police registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The court held that Khutade had reversed the vehicle negligently at a high speed, Jain said.

The court also refused to give Khutade benefit under the Probation of Offenders Act, citing that two minors had lost their lives in the incident, she said.

This Act empowers the court to release certain offenders on probation of good conduct if the offence alleged to have been committed is not punishable with death or life imprisonment.

