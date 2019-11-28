English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Arrives on Two-day Visit, Will Hold Talks With PM Modi
Last week, India said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.
File photo of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation. On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.
Last week, India said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Movie Night Picture is Winning Hearts
- WhatsApp Safety Guide: The One Thing to do to Keep Your Phone Data Secure
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure