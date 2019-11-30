Take the pledge to vote

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Meets Union Minister VK Singh in Delhi

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he would strive to take his country's bilateral relationship with India to a "very high level".

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (center) with MoS VK Singh and retired generals of Indian Army.

New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday had a meeting with Union Minister VK Singh and several retired officers of the Indian Army.

"It was a pleasure to meet up with General VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and several retired officers of the Indian Army with whom I trained at the Defense Services Staff College in India and reminisced of our days together," Rajapaksa tweeted.

The Lankan president on Saturday wrapped up his three-day visit to India,his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days ago in reflection of importance he attaches to ties with India.

On Friday, Rajapaksa said that he would strive to take his country's bilateral relationship with India to a "very high level".

Speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, he said that both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues relating to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

The Sri Lankan leader said his expectations from the visit was very high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajapaksa held talks covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

