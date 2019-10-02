Sri Lankan President, PM Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Unveil Bronze Bust
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe unveiled a Gandhi bust on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at Temple Tree. Sri Lanka also issued two commemorative stamps on the occasion.
Representational Image.
Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence 'Temple Trees' here as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary.
The bronze bust sculpted by the Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Suatr was unveiled at the Temple Trees in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe unveiled a Gandhi bust on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at Temple Tree, the Indian embassy said. Sri Lanka also issued two commemorative stamps on the occasion.
President Maithripala Sirisena also paid floral tributes to Gandhi.
"To pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, a special programme was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo," a statement issued by the Indian mission said.
President Sirisena and High Commissioner Sandhu offered floral tributes to Mahatma, it added. Gandhi had a deep connection with Sri Lanka which is highlighted by his extensive travels across the Island in 1927, the statement said.
Celebration of Gandhi jayanti each year in Sri Lanka is a dual celebration of Mahatma's birth anniversary as well as the celebration of his connection with Sri Lanka. Country's northern city of Jaffna also organised special programmes to celebrate Gandhi jayanti.
Jaffna has a historical association with Gandhi. According to historians, Gandhi visited the city in November 1927. The Jaffna house he stayed has been renovated by the famous Tamil architect Anjalendran.
Altogether, there are six statues of Gandhi in Lanka's northern province.
"There will be interactive sessions with the community, including prize distribution of an essay competition on Gandhiji," an official from the Indian consulate said.
