»
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony on May 30

Sirisena recently visited China and his attendance in Delhi will send out a strong message that Sri Lanka is keen on maintaining its bilateral ties with India.

May 25, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony on May 30
File photo of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and PM Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is set to fly down to New Delhi on May 30 for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Sources in the Sri Lankan establishment confirmed that Sirisena would make a visit to balance ties with India. Sirisena recently visited China and his attendance at Modi's swearing-in ceremony would send out a strong message of Sri Lanka being keen on keeping its momentum in ties with India, sources added.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to release an official statement.

Sirisena had spoken to Modi on Friday and later took to Twitter to confirm the same.

"It was a pleasure to congratulate Prime Minister Modi (@narendramodi) over the phone a while ago. I shared thoughts that Sri Lanka too celebrates along with the world's largest democracy, on his re-election. We look forward to work together to further develop our bilateral ties," he tweeted.

Modi's previous swearing-in ceremony was attended by the then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Bhartiya Janata Party, on Thursday, rode to victory with a massive mandate bigger than what the party had received five years ago.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
