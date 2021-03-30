Sri Ram Sene's Karnataka Chief Arrested for Cheating Professor by Promising Vice Chancellor's Post

Sri Ram Sene’s Karnataka state president Prasad Attavar was arrested on Monday, for cheating a professor of Mangalore University for promising him the vice chancellor’s position. An FIR was registered at the Kankanadi Nagar police station with charges under sections 406, 417, 420, 506 read with 34 of the IPC.

Attavar, 40, is said to have met professor Vivek Acharya at the Mangalore University. He then gained Acharya’s trust by showing him pictures of himself with influential political personalities. He also claimed that he was close to lot of top national personalities and hence could be able to get any kind of work done.

A known Rowdy-sheeter, Attavar lured Acharya by promising the Vice-Chancellor’s chair at the Raichur University in North Karnataka. He demanded Rs 30 lakhs from Vivek Acharya. Acharya paid him Rs 17.5 lakh and also gave him three post-dated cheques.

A year later, when Attavar was not able to fulfill the promise, Acharya asked Attavar for his money back but Prasad threatened him with life. Acharya then formally filed a complaint against the right-wing outfit chief on Monday.

Prasad Attavar has been involved in various crimes in the past and cases have been registered against him in the Mangaluru North as well as Mangaluru East Police stations. Attavar was among the many perpetrators of the infamous Mangalore pub attacks in 2009, however was acquitted years later.