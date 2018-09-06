English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Srijan Scam: I-T Dept Raids Residence of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi's Cousin
Raids were also conducted at some places in Bhagalpur, where crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from the treasury and transferred to the account of Srijan NGO, sources said.
File photo of Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Income Tax department sleuths on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's cousin in connection with the multi-crore Srijan scam, official sources said.
The sleuths were accompanied by police personnel during the raid at Rekha Modi’s SP Verma Road house. Raids were also conducted at some places in Bhagalpur, where crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from the treasury and transferred to the account of Srijan NGO, the sources said.
The scam is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Opposition parties in Bihar have been alleging that Rekha Modi, a social activist, was involved in the scam. Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and RJD MLA Bhai Virendra have termed the action as delayed and demanded that the deputy chief minister resign from his post. Their contention is that he himself is in the habit of demanding resignations whenever the name of someone even remotely related to a political opponent crops up in a scandal.
The sleuths were accompanied by police personnel during the raid at Rekha Modi’s SP Verma Road house. Raids were also conducted at some places in Bhagalpur, where crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from the treasury and transferred to the account of Srijan NGO, the sources said.
The scam is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Opposition parties in Bihar have been alleging that Rekha Modi, a social activist, was involved in the scam. Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and RJD MLA Bhai Virendra have termed the action as delayed and demanded that the deputy chief minister resign from his post. Their contention is that he himself is in the habit of demanding resignations whenever the name of someone even remotely related to a political opponent crops up in a scandal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
- New Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport Imagined as 2018 BMW Z4 Convertible Roadster Looks Feasible
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- 'Country Gets Oxygen Back': Bollywood Hails Section 377 Verdict Decriminalising Homosexuality
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...