Srikakulam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikakulam (శ్రీకాకుళం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Srikakulam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.91%. The estimated literacy level of Srikakulam is 64.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,27,692 votes which was 12.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 52.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Killi Krupa Rani of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 82,987 votes which was 9.02% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.06% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Srikakulam was: Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,06,347 men, 7,07,248 women and 131 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Srikakulam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Srikakulam is: 18.2949 83.8939
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीकाकूलम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); শ্রীকাকুলাম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); श्रीकाकूलम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); શ્રીકાકુલમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஸ்ரீகாகுளம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); శ్రీకాకుళం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀಕಾಕುಳಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ശ്രീകാകുളം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
YSRCP
Duvvada Srinivas
YSRCP
Duvvada Srinivas
LEADING
Srikakulam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
121899
46.65%
Duvvada Srinivas
TDP
117789
45.08%
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
JSP
6839
2.62%
Metta Rama Rao
NOTA
6329
2.42%
Nota
INC
2944
1.13%
Dola Jagan
BJP
1704
0.65%
Perla Samba Murthy
IND
1288
0.49%
Naidugari Rajasekhar
IND
1187
0.45%
Namballa Krishna Mohan
IND
1000
0.38%
Betha Vivekananda Maharaj
PPOI
338
0.13%
Matta Satish Chakravarthy
