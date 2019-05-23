Srikakulam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Srikakulam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Metta Rama Rao IND -- -- Namballa Krishna Mohan IND -- -- Naidugari Rajasekhar IND -- -- Betha Vivekananda Maharaj PPOI -- -- Matta Satish Chakravarthy BJP -- -- Perla Samba Murthy NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Dola Jagan YSRCP -- -- Duvvada Srinivas TDP -- -- Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

2. Srikakulam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.91%. The estimated literacy level of Srikakulam is 64.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,27,692 votes which was 12.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 52.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Killi Krupa Rani of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 82,987 votes which was 9.02% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.06% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Srikakulam was: Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,06,347 men, 7,07,248 women and 131 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Srikakulam is: 18.2949 83.8939Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीकाकूलम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); শ্রীকাকুলাম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); श्रीकाकूलम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); શ્રીકાકુલમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஸ்ரீகாகுளம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); శ్రీకాకుళం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀಕಾಕುಳಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ശ്രീകാകുളം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).