Srikakulam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikakulam (శ్రీకాకుళం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Srikakulam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.91%. The estimated literacy level of Srikakulam is 64.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,27,692 votes which was 12.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 52.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Killi Krupa Rani of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 82,987 votes which was 9.02% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
Srikakulam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Metta Rama Rao
IND
--
--
Namballa Krishna Mohan
IND
--
--
Naidugari Rajasekhar
IND
--
--
Betha Vivekananda Maharaj
PPOI
--
--
Matta Satish Chakravarthy
BJP
--
--
Perla Samba Murthy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Dola Jagan
YSRCP
--
--
Duvvada Srinivas
TDP
--
--
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
