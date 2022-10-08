Srinagar: 3 Men Seen Injecting Drugs in Viral Video, Were 'Experimenting' With Meds Provided by Rehab

The Srinagar Police on Saturday sent three men, whose video of injecting drugs into each other went viral, to a de-addiction centre.

In a purported video shared on Twitter, the three men are seen injecting drugs into their bodies via needles in Srinagar’s Noorbagh village.

The Twitter user who posted the video said, “some unknown boys were seen injecting drugs to each other outside Noorbagh Hospital, Srinagar. I have requested the police to take strict action against these boys.”

Some unknown boys seen injecting drugs to each other outside Noorbagh Hospital, Srinagar. I have requested police to take a strict action against these boys. And I also request general public to keep watch around their surroundings and share inputs with police. @SrinagarPolice pic.twitter.com/BNh6RVxrJR — Mehran (@MehranTweets_) October 7, 2022

The Srinagar Police responded by investigating the matter, and finding out that the three were “experimenting with medicines” provided by a de-addiction centre.

There is a viral video where 3 drug addicts are taking drugs in Noorbagh area. It came out during investigation that the 3 were experimenting with medicines provided by de-addiction centre by injecting into veins and not orally taking them. They are being sent de-addiction centre pic.twitter.com/VQWktfdeQv — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 8, 2022

They were injecting these into their veins and not orally taking them, the police added.

The police have posted a picture of the three men, who are now being sent to a de-addiction centre.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here