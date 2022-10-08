CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#IndiavsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Srinagar: 3 Men Seen Injecting Drugs in Viral Video, Were 'Experimenting' With Meds Provided by Rehab
1-MIN READ

Srinagar: 3 Men Seen Injecting Drugs in Viral Video, Were 'Experimenting' With Meds Provided by Rehab

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 15:10 IST

Delhi, India

The three men who have now been sent to a de-addiction centre. (Twitter/Srinagar Police)

The three men who have now been sent to a de-addiction centre. (Twitter/Srinagar Police)

In a purported video shared on Twitter, the three men are seen injecting drugs into their bodies via needles in Srinagar’s Noorbagh village.

The Srinagar Police on Saturday sent three men, whose video of injecting drugs into each other went viral, to a de-addiction centre.

In a purported video shared on Twitter, the three men are seen injecting drugs into their bodies via needles in Srinagar’s Noorbagh village.

The Twitter user who posted the video said, “some unknown boys were seen injecting drugs to each other outside Noorbagh Hospital, Srinagar. I have requested the police to take strict action against these boys.”

The Srinagar Police responded by investigating the matter, and finding out that the three were “experimenting with medicines” provided by a de-addiction centre.

They were injecting these into their veins and not orally taking them, the police added.

The police have posted a picture of the three men, who are now being sent to a de-addiction centre.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

first published:October 08, 2022, 15:10 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 15:10 IST