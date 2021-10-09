Srinagar Civilian Killings: NIA Likely to Register Case, IB and RAW Counter-Terrorism Heads Also Reach J&K

Counter-terrorism heads of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) as well as senior officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have reached Kashmir on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instructions as the recent killings of civilians, most from Hindu and Sikh communities, send panic through minority population of the Union Territory.

Sources told News18.com that once the team, headed by the IB’s counter-terrorism head, returns to New Delhi, the NIA will likely register a case under strict sections. Sources added that the case would likely be registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) apart from sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Officials told News18 that suspects have been taken into custody by the security forces as per information provided by the counter-terrorism teams. The team will also coordinate with local security forces.

ALSO READ | No Big Visits or Big Cheques: Family of Bihar Chaat Seller Shot Dead in J&K Has Seven Mouths to Feed

Seven civilians have been killed in J&K in the last five days. Four of them were from minority communities and six of the deaths took place in Srinagar. Supinder Kaur, the principal of a Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Eidgah in Srinagar, and Deepak Chand, were gunned down around 11:15 am at the school premises on Thursday. There were no students in school at the time of the incident.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar’s most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on Tuesday. A ‘chaat’ vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, and another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, were also killed on Tuesday in Srinagar and in Bandipora, respectively.

ALSO READ | Execution-style Killings of Minorities far from New to Kashmir

On Saturday, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri in Srinagar and Mohammad Shafi Dar at Batmaloo.

According to official statistics, a total 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists so far in 2021. Out of the 28 killed, five persons belong to local Hindu or Sikh communities and two non-local Hindu labourers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.