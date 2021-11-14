Srinagar Cop Wins Heart By Paying Rs 1 Lakh to 90-Yr-Old Man, Who Was Robbed of it

An IPS officer heading Srinagar police has won accolades for his out-of-the-box and prompt delivery of justice by paying the exact amount of money that was robbed from a 90-year-old man.

Srinagar senior superintendent of police Sandeep Chaudhary paid Rs one lakh to Abdul Rehman a day after burglars had thrashed him and decamped with one lakh rupees from his pocket. The plight of a frail Rehman went viral on social media after a local reporter interviewed him on Saturday evening. Rehman, who lives alone had saved the money for his last rites. His brother lives next to his house while his sister is half a kilometer away from his home.

Rehman sells boiled channa, peanuts at Bohri Kadal square by sitting near a pavement. Passersby would see him selling snacks in sun and shade and in almost all seasons.

Also Read: Kashmir Reels Under Sub-zero Temperature; Srinagar Sees Coldest Night of Winter Season

Meanwhile, on Sunday moved by his plight, Chowdhary sent the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area with one lakh rupees till the care is cracked and money is recovered.

“It takes time to catch the culprits. I saw his face on social media and was moved. So I decided to help him in my small way,” Chaudhary told CNN News 18. “I could see he was relieved when we gave him the money. He has saved this money by working through his life," he added.

SSP said usually old men take along their money because of the fear of misplacing it. The gesture of the cop was appreciated by the social media users. They showered a lot of applause on Chowdhary for helping the nonagenarian.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the Nowhatta police station and investigations have started. In fact, police rounded off some suspects and called Rehman to identify them. “They were not the same people who beat me up and snatched money from me, " Rehman told News 18, showing the pockets of the vest coat.

Rehman said he was thankful to all those who have sympathized with him. “I need to go and fetch my things from my brother’s home. I have to be on the beat, " he said, before walking slowly towards the Bohrikadal chowk.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.